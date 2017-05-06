79-year-old man killed after tree hits truck on SC road

Floyd Sims, PHOTO: Submitted.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. -- The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed when a tree fell on his truck and crashed down an embankment.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday along Highway 72 about a mile outside of the city limits.

According to coroners, a tractor-trailer driven by 79-year-old Floyd Sims was headed east on Highway 72 when a tree fell on his vehicle. The truck then rolled into the embankment and then the truck overturned.

Coroners say it was the hit from the tree that killed Sims.

Victim in fatal log cabin accident in Chester identified as Floyd Sims from Newberry. He was 79 y.o. Such a tragic accident. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/6WVqx5FI0p — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) May 5, 2017

Sims' daughter tells NBC Charlotte that her late father has 11 children, including her, and 35 grandchildren.

Here's a pic of Floyd Sims, he died this a.m in a horrible crash in Chester. His daughter tells me he has 11 children & dozens of grands. pic.twitter.com/MQlNK0yG50 — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) May 5, 2017

