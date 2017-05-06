WLTX
79-year-old man killed after tree hits truck on SC road

WCNC 10:03 AM. EDT May 06, 2017

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. -- The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed when a tree fell on his truck and crashed down an embankment.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday along Highway 72 about a mile outside of the city limits.

According to coroners, a tractor-trailer driven by 79-year-old Floyd Sims was headed east on Highway 72 when a tree fell on his vehicle. The truck then rolled into the embankment and then the truck overturned.

Coroners say it was the hit from the tree that killed Sims.

Sims' daughter tells NBC Charlotte that her late father has 11 children, including her, and 35 grandchildren.

