8 People Injured in Colubmia Shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Multiple People Shot in Columbia's Vista
-
Friday Night Blitz Week Four
-
Manning Teen Arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct , Kidnapping
-
Sumter Mother, 10 Month Old Child Missing
-
House Members Question SCEG Leadership
-
USC Home Opener Preview
-
Second Sexual Assault At City Park
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 4
-
Man Wrecks Car, Pees in Custody
-
How To Dress For The Big Game
More Stories
-
Vehicles of Interest Released in Vista Shooting that…Sep 16, 2017, 6:40 a.m.
-
Suspect arrested in London subway attackSep 15, 2017, 4:15 a.m.
-
Class Assignment Asks Students to Justify KKK;…Sep 15, 2017, 6:12 p.m.