80-Year-Old Woman Missing in Sumter

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies are searching for an 80-year-old woman who's been missing for several days.

Barbara Nave was last seen February 4th by her family at her home on South Tondaleia Drive near Highway 521 South.

Her purse, car, and personal belongings were found undisturbed at the home. Officers had officers and K-9 units searching her property on Tuesday.

Nave is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on where she may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

