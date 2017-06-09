William Sumter (Photo: RCSD)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say a missing 83-year-old man has been located.

Officers provided that update in their search for William Sumter late Friday afternoon. They did not give additional details, but said more information would come later.

Sheriff Leon Lott had earlier said that William Sumter was last seen Thursday driving down Goodwin Way in Gadsden around 8:00 a.m. His family had not seen him since that time.

