UPDATE: 9-Year-Old Missing Boy Found Safe

Mitchell Craft

Lexington County deputies say a missing 9-year-old boy has been found safe. a

Nine-year-old Mitchell Craft was located late Sunday afternoon. Officers say he was a 'little shaken up' but was otherwise fine.

Officers did not immediately have further details about his discovery.

Craft had not been seen by his family since early Sunday morning, when he was last seen near his home on Bridgewater Road in Batesburg on his bike.

