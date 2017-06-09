9-Year-Old Hid From Gunman Who Killed Her Family

THINKSTOCK

WALTERBORO, SC (AP) - Authorities say a 9-year-old girl hid from a gunman who shot her in the leg before the man killed three members of her family during a robbery in a small Colleton County community.

Colleton County sheriff's deputies issued new arrest warrants Thursday charging 18-year-old Kenneth Chisholm with kidnapping, robbery and weapon charges. He already faces three counts of murder.



The new warrants say Chisholm confined 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller and their 13-year-old son Vincent Miller before killing them.



The warrants say the couple's granddaughter hid after being wounded and was able to tell investigators exactly what happened May 16 in the home in Ruffin.



Chisholm denied the charges, telling a judge at a bond hearing "I'm not the guy."



Authorities say drugs were found in the home.

