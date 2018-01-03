911 Call Center in Sumter Experiencing Service Issues

Sumter, SC (WLTX) 0 Some cell phone users may have trouble calling Sumter's 911 call center.

According to Sumter Police public information officer Tonyia McGir,t the problem seems to be affecting some cell phone users. McGirt recommends callers call their non-emergency number (803) 436-2700.

Carriers are working to correct the issue.

The 911 Center handles calls for all first responder agencies in the city and county of Sumter.

The news comes at a bad time. The county received several inches of snow Wednesday, which have led to hazardous roads. There are multiple accident at a scene on Highway 378 and Highway 261, where drivers are having a tough time getting up a hill.

