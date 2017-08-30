94-Year-Old Man Missing From Richland County

(Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Deputies are searching for an elderly man reported missing by his daughter, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Charles Corley, 94, was last seen at his Richland County home at around 2 p.m. Wednesday. A witness reports seeing Corley heading east on I-20 from Fairfield Road at around 2:30 p.m.

Corley was last seen wearing khaki pants, a green polo shirt ans suspenders. He is driving a 2001 champagne-colored Buick Century with SC Tag No. 39174W.

If you see Corley or have any information as to his whereabouts, deputies ask you to call 9-1-1 immediately or contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

