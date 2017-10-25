9PMRoutine Hopes to Lower Home, Car Break-Ins

New hastag is hoping to put a dent in the number of home and car break-ins (Photo: Guillory, Deon, WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - There's a new push to help keep you off a criminal's radar.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office is using 140 characters at-a-time to get you into a new nightly routine.

Just remember, 9 p.m.

When you hear your alarm, it's usually time to wake up. But now, there's a new reason to sound the alarm.

The department is now using the new hashtag, #9PMRoutine

"It's something on twitter that we do every night, just to make sure that everybody is still alert and aware to do the simple things," says Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis with the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

"I think a lot of people have noticed," says Jackamonis. "It's been a phenomenal response and we've had some crime that's been prevented." That's the goal. Numbers from the sheriff's department show an increase in burglaries and car break-ins over the last three years. The Columbia Police Department is in on the campaign too, but it's not just here. The hashtag #9PMRoutine shows law enforcement across the nation all doing the same thing, using a little humor - because you're never too old for a reminder. Those include making sure your house and car doors are locked. Some of the tweets use humor to get the point across.

© 2017 WLTX-TV