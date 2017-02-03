A Chilly, Dry Weekend

7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Cold, dry air will settle over the Midlands for the weekend. It will be sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will shift tonight and moisture will creep into the eastern part of the state. It will be partly cloudy and cold for the Columbia area. However, the sun will be out for Sunday and temperatures will begin to warm. Partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures are expected for the first of next week. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s by Tuesday.

A strong storm system will be moving through the Great Lakes region into the Northeast Tuesday into Wednesday. It will be windy across the Midlands on Wednesday with scattered showers. A cold front will pass through the region bringing an end to the warm weather.

Dry weather will return for the end of the week with plenty of sunshine. Colder air will be pushing into the region with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s on Friday. The dry conditions should last into the weekend, but there may be a chance of rain by late next Sunday.

