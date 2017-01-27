A Cold, Dry Weekend

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - This January has been unseasonably warm and quite wet. Now a change in the weather pattern will make it more typical for this time of year. High clouds will be streaming over the Midlands Saturday with breezy conditions and chilly temperatures. A dry air mass has moved into the region so no rain is expected.

A cold front will be passing through the region late Sunday bringing even colder air for the start of next week. Skies will become partly cloudy Sunday afternoon and evening as the cold air rushes in on wind gusts to 35 mph. The brisk winds will make it feel even colder.

The dry weather is expected to last through the workweek. It will be a cold start to the week warming up into Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. Another dry cold front will pass through the Midlands Wednesday night bringing cooler weather for the end of the week. The next chance for rain may not come until the end of the next weekend or nine days from now.

