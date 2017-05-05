A Cooler Weather Pattern

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Warm days and cool nights are on tap for the Midlands this weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday, but there will be a chance for showers Saturday evening. It will be windy on Saturday with the winds diminishing after the showers pass in the evening.

It will be a cool start to next week. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s are expected Monday morning. However, a warming trend will be underway with plenty of sunshine. It will be warming up each day with highs in the mid 80s by Wednesday.

A cold front will be passing through the Midlands Thursday morning. Temperatures will moderate, but it will still be nice. A weather system will be approaching the area on Friday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The chance for rain will likely continue into the weekend.

The weather pattern will be a cooler one for the next two weeks. The heat and humidity will return thereafter, so enjoy it while you can. Summer is just around the corner.

