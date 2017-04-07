A Dry Weekend for the Masters

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A beautiful weekend is on tap for all of the Midlands. High pressure will be building into the area producing abundant sunshine. A warming trend will begin Saturday after a cold start with patchy frost in low lying areas. Winds will be light setting the stage for a great end weatherwise for the Masters in Augusta. The weather will also be great for the parade Sunday for the USC women's basketball team as the city celebrates the national champions.

Dry weather will continue into next week. High temperatures will be climbing into the low 80s for much of the week. Lots of sunshine will be the rule. There will be a weak front in the area on Wednesday, but little chance for rain. Another cold front will be approaching on Friday and there will be a slight chance for showers.

Note: The threat of frost this morning looks like that will be the last chance for frost or freeze. It is time to start planting the vegetable gardens. The growing season is in full swing.

