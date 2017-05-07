A Father, Two Children Dead After House Fire

A father and two children dead after a house fire in Fairfield (Photo: WLTX)

Fairfield County, SC (WLTX) - A father and two children are dead after a house fire early Sunday morning.

"I need to bury my own kid and I don't need to be sitting here burying my own kid like this," said Shirley Wilson, the adult victim's mother.

Wilson says her family is devastated after her son died in a house fire early this morning.

"I mean that was my brother, my baby brother," says his sister Kawanda. "His birthday is coming soon, May the 21st. He ain't here to celebrate it, he's about to turn 30!"

Fairfield County coroner Chris hill says the other two victims found in the home were under ten years old.

"Two juveniles, a boy and a girl, located in the front bedroom," Hill said.

Hill says the 9-1-1 call came from the children's mother.

"From my understanding, [she] went to two neighbor's residents, the first one didn't open the door, the second one opened it, she told them what was going on and they called 9-1-1," Hill said.

Investigators say she was not inside of the home at the time of the fire, and that the victims were inside sleeping.

Now, the Wilson's are left remembering their lost loved ones.

"He's a good person," Shirley Wilson said. "He'd do anything for anybody."

"Whenever you need him he's always there," said Stephanie Wilson, another family member.

The autopsies are set for Monday morning and SLED is investigating the details of what happened.

© 2017 WLTX-TV