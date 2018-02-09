A Happy Homecoming for a Military Family

West Columbia, SC - (WLTX)

It was an exciting Friday afternoon at the Hammond school. As the young students entered the gymnasium a happy spirit filled the air and it was all for MJ McLeod. The second grader entered into the room in a single file line like every other student but he had no idea what was yet to come.

With his mom and sister anxiously waiting in the crowd, the Dean of Students invited MJ on stage and shared that he had a special visitor. After dropping a few hints the moment arrived. MJ's dad, First Sergeant Marquadealsandro McLeod, emerged from behind a door in the back of the gymnasium as MJ ran from the stage to give his dad a big hug.

The crowd gave a standing ovation as the father and son reunited for the first time in over a year. Emotion's ran high as this wasn't an ordinary meeting between a father and a son, the Segregant is returning from a year long deployment in South Korea with the US Army. The father of two took the stage to address the crowd and there wasn't a dry eye in the room. "I got my little son right here and I got my daughter Kaiya. I just thank God for the skyhawk ."

And how does MJ feel to have his hero back home? "It's something I really love." says the second grader.

