A Hot Day Saturday, But Storms Sunday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The hot weather this past week will continue into the weekend. It will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s across the Midlands today. Very warm readings will continue into Sunday, but there will be a change in the weather. An approaching cold front will help increase the cloudiness and there will be a chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Monday to start your week. The combination of clouds and rain will help keep temperatures down. The cold front will pass through the Midlands Monday night. Skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday, but there will still be a chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday as another cold front passes through the region. The rain will come to an end Wednesday night. Cooler, drier air will push into the Midlands behind the front resulting in a pleasant end to the workweek. Enjoy it as temperatures will be heating up going into the Memorial Day weekend. It should be dry next weekend.

