A Hot Memorial Day Weekend

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An area of high pressure over the Southeast will dominate the weather for the start of the weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine with breezy conditions and hot afternoons. The humidity will slowly rise over the weekend making hot and humid by Monday.

A cold front will be approaching the Midlands late Monday. There will be a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. The front will be passing through the area on Tuesday and the rain will taper off.

There will be a break from the rain on Wednesday, but the chance for rain will be on the increase on Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm into the end of the week.

