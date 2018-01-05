A January Thaw is Coming

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Midlands have been locked in a cold weather pattern this week and it will last through the weekend. Nighttime temperatures will be falling into the teens through Sunday with daytime temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s. This will be in spite of all of the sunshine. Melting of the snow will be slow, but there will be improvement.

Clouds will be increasing Sunday night as the next weather system approaches. It will be mostly cloudy Monday and the best chance for any rain will be late in the day. The warming trend will continue and finally temperatures will remain above freezing throughout the day. This should go a long way to getting rid of the snow.

There will be a better chance for rain toward the end of next. A cold front will slowly approach, but temperatures will continue to climb. High temperatures are expected to be in the 60s by next Friday. The following weekend will be milder than the last two.

