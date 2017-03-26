A Jump Start to Hurricane Season?

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- An area of low pressure is being watched in the Atlantic. It may develop into a subtropical storm this week.

Hurricane season does not officially begin until June 1, but the season my get a jump start soon. A potential system in the Atlantic is being watched by the National Hurricane Center.

The low is north of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, it does not have a name, but it is being called Invest 90-L. This naming system is used to identify features in the tropics for potential future development of a depression or a tropical storm.

If this system does become organized enough to earn subtropical or tropical storm status, it would take the name Arlene.

Even if the system gains strength, it is expected to move towards the northeast away from the United States.

Tropical storms are very rare for the month of March. According to NOAA, there has been only one recorded Atlantic tropical system in the month of March. That storm was a category 2 hurricane from March 6 – March 9, 1908.



The only recorded Atlantic tropical system in the month of March. (Photo: maxuser)

The 2017 Atlantic tropical storm names:

Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harvey, Irene, Jose, Katia, Lee, Maria, Nate, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince and Whitney

© 2017 WLTX-TV