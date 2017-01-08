A Little Warmer Monday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- High temperatures will be slightly warmer Monday, after a very cold weekend.

Low temperatures Sunday morning were in the teens in many areas. Cedar Creek was the coldest spot, the temperature hit 15° there. It was a little warmer in the Columbia, the low temperature at the airport was 24 degrees.

We enjoyed lots of sunshine Sunday, but it was still cold. High temperatures Sunday were in the middle and upper 30s across the Midlands. Columbia had a high temperature of 39 degrees.

It will be slightly warmer Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 40s under sunny skies.

Temperatures will continue to moderate through the workweek. Highs will be in the middle 50s Tuesday and the middle 60s by Wednesday.

Little rain is in the forecast for the next several days, but the clouds my increase by the end of the workweek. There is a small chance for rain on the way for the weekend.