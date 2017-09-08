A Nice Weekend, but Stormy Start Next Week

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - High pressure will hold over the Midlands for the weekend with a dry air mass in place. There will be plenty of sun on Saturday. However, clouds will be increasing on Sunday as Hurricane Irma hits south Florida. No rain is expected for the area through Sunday.

Irma will be moving north through Florida and is expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it moves into Georgia. Rainbands will be moving into South Carolina Monday afternoon and evening. Rainfall is likely to be in the 2 to 4 inch range with locally higher amounts to the south. Sustained winds will be in the range of 30 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph possible. This may cause sporadic power outages. In addition, there will be the threat for tornadoes late Monday afternoon or night.

Showers will come to an end Tuesday as Irma moves into middle Tennessee. Skies will become partly cloudy and it will be warm for the remainder of the week. However, there will be a chance for showers on Thursday. The weather should remain nice into next weekend.

