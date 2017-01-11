A Preview of Restaurant Week

Apple pancake at The Orginal Pancake House (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It is time to prepare your stomachs. If there is a certain restaurant you have not tried because it is too expensive, you may get your chance starting Thursday when Restaurant Week begins.

"Oh it's great," said Katie Montgomery with the South Carolina Restuarant and Lodging Association, "we always call this this most edible time of the year."

Montgomery is talking about Restaurant week.

"There really is something for everybody," Montgomery said.

For 11 days, the 60 participating restaurants in the Columbia/Lexington area will have special prices on crowd favorites.

"And you can just go around town and find things from casual to fine dining," Montgomery said.

We wanted to hit the streets and find out for ourselves. Our first stop was at Liberty Tap Room and Grill in the Vista.

"Our three popular dishes is shrimp and grits, medallions and then smothered chicken," said Cynthia Hattabaugh, the assistant manager of Liberty Tap Room and Grill.

Hattabaugh says those main dishes will come with a choice of house or Caesar salad and the choice of a brownie or cheesecake for $20.95. She says the price is usually almost $40.

"It is really a good deal for the three course meal," Hattabaugh said.

Our next stop was The Original Pancake House.

"We keep them going all day, this is a customer favorite, we can't keep them in the oven long enough," said Liz Barwick the assistant manager.

Barwick was referring to their popular apple pancake. She says it is usually almost $10 and will be sold for $4.50.

"We put it in with granny smith apples, it's got cinnamon glaze and cinnamon sugar, and when it comes out it's like a souffle, it's full, its fluffy," Barwick said.

Barwick and Hattabaugh both say it is a chance for customers to give new foods a try.

"It definitely gives people a more advantage to try new things that we don't usually have for that price," Hattabaugh said.

"And then you'll know for the future, if it's something you want to invest in, something you want to try out," Barwick said.

For a full list of the restaurants participating in Restaurant Week 2017 in the Columbia/Lexington area, click here.

