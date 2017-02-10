A Quick Warm-up for the Weekend

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - High pressure has moved into the Atlantic Ocean allowing winds to become southerly. This will lead to a quick warm-up across the Midlands. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with clouds spreading into the upstate. Clouds will be increasing across the Midlands Saturday night becoming mostly cloudy on Sunday. It will be windy and unseasonably warm, but no rain is expected.

A cold front will pass through the Midlands Sunday evening pushing the clouds out of the area. Skies will clear for Monday and it will be a little cooler to start the week. Dry weather will persist through Tuesday. There will be a chance for showers on Wednesday as another cold front approaches the area. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and cool until the frontal passage.

Skies will clear behind the front with cooler air pushing into the Midlands. It will continue to be cool and dry to end the week. The weather should be great for opening day of the South Carolina baseball season. However, it will still be cool and you will need to dress accordingly.

