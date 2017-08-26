The Regional Precision Model forecast for 11 p.m. Monday. The low pressure will be off the coast near Charleston. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A broad area of low pressure is over central Florida south of a stationary front which stretches off the coast of South Carolina across southeast Georgia into the Gulf of Mexico. The low pressure system is expected to move off the northeast Florida coast near Jacksonville late Sunday night. Meanwhile the stationary front will drift north to the immediate coast. The low will move along the coast and could become a tropical system off the coast of Georgia or South Carolina.

There will be a chance of coastal showers on Sunday, but clouds will be spreading inland Sunday night. Rain will be increasing along the coast on Monday and some of the rain may move into the eastern part of the Midlands. The heaviest rains will be along the coast. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected to persist into the middle of the week even after the low pressure system moves up the coast.

The system will pass off the South Carolina coast on Monday night and off the North Carolina coast on Tuesday. It could become a tropical system at any time. However, it will be stronger once it moves into the Atlantic east of the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

© 2017 WLTX-TV