A Very Cold Week Ahead

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A very cold air mass has pushed into the Midlands and skies have cleared. Temperatures will drop in the mid to upper teens tonight with highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 30s. Preparations need to be completed to protect pipes by wrapping them or letting the water drip overnight.

Clouds will begin to increase tomorrow night as a storm system develops north of the Bahamas. The system will pass well off shore Wednesday, but some of the moisture will make it into the coastal region. There will be a chance for snow mainly east of I-95 with some freezing rain along the immediate coast. This will be a fast moving system so that it will move out of the area by evening.

The storm will move up toward Nova Scotia and will be intensifying. This will produce breezy conditions for the Midlands on Thursday as a new cold air mass moves into the region. Skies will be clear Thursday through Saturday with very cold temperatures at night. Temperatures will begin to moderate on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies Monday. There will be a chance for showers late on Monday. It will be warmer then so the precipitation will be in the form of rain.

© 2018 WLTX-TV