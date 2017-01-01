A Wet Start to the Workweek

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Warm, moist air will overrunning cooler air at the surface resulting in cloudy skies and occasional light rain. Amounts so far have been generally less than a quarter of an inch. A wedge of chilly air has covered the Midlands with a front stationary to the south.

The front will drift north, but will be stalled in the area through Monday. Occasional light rain will continue through Monday night. Rainfall is likely to be in the 1 to 2 inch range by the time it ends Tuesday morning. Warm air will gradually move north with the front passing through the Midlands as a warm front early Tuesday morning.

It will be breezy and unseasonably warm with mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday. A cold front will pass through the area Tuesday night allowing cold, dry air to filter into the Midlands for the remain of the week. Mostly cloudy skies are expected through Friday. No rain is forecast, but there is only moderate confidence in that forecast. Any upper-level disturbance could trigger isolated areas of rain.

Next weekend is likely to be cold and dry. High pressure will be centered over the Northeast extending into the region. Skies will be partly cloudy and low temperatures may be in the low to mid 20s by Sunday morning.

