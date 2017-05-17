Abused Dog is Healthy, Ready for Adoption

WLTX
Janae Frazier, wltx 7:52 PM. EDT May 17, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) – An abused dog is now ready to be adopted.

We told you about Shadow back in March.

His owner had him chained up in a backyard left to starve. He was so malnourished you could see his bones.

Luckily, a good Samaritan reported the abuse to Pawmetto Lifeline.

Pawmetto Lifeline officials have nursed him back to health and say he is ready to adopted. 

If you would like to make him a part of your family contact Palmetto Lifeline: http://pawmettolifeline.org/

