'Academics United' protest held at USC

More than 50 colleges and universities protested the travel ban on Thursday, including the University of South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WLTX) -- There is still no federal ruling on President Donald Trump's executive order, banning people from certain countries from entering the United States. But on Thursday, more than 50 colleges and universities protested the ban, including the University of South Carolina.

The protest was part of a nationwide demonstration, called 'Academics United', bringing together people from all nationalities, who wanted to show solidarity with those affected. Many people shared their personal stories about the executive order, including Vahid Tavaf.

"We are expecting a baby in a few months, and you know how much help we need. So my parents were going to fly to America from Iran to help take care of my wife and baby. Unfortunately, by the Muslim ban, they can't come. The US embassy canceled their visa appointment," said Tavaf.

About 50 people attended the peaceful demonstration at USC, and there were no protests.

"This is not the way we treat our brothers and sisters from around the world. This world is a rich place that is filled with diversity that is beautiful and it needs to be honored and respected," said Debbie Billings.

Tavaf said he appreciates the support from the community, but he just wants his parents in America when his child is born.

"How can I explain the freedom? How can I explain to my son that his grandparents were not at his birth?"

(© 2017 WLTX)