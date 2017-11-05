Accident in Stolen SUV Seriously Injures Four, Police Investigating

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) say it is investigating a serious overnight collision involving a stolen SUV from Richland County.

According to CPD, North Region officers initially responded to the 5000 block of Middleton Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. Omce they realized the seriousness of the accident, CPD says officers for the its Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) to investigate.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates that the 22-year-old female driver was speeding while traveling south on Middleton Street, where she drove off the side of the road, over corrected and ran off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then went airborne and rolled several times before coming to rest, say police.

The driver, who was ejected from the vehicle, and a passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and two additional male passengers sustained serious injuries, according to officers. All of the passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment, say police.

The collision remains under investigation.

