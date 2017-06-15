WLTX
Accident Snarls Traffic on 1-20 West, All Lanes Closed

wltx 3:38 PM. EDT June 15, 2017

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - All lanes of I-20 West near Exit 65 (US-176; Broad River Road) are closed as a result of an accident, according to the SC Department of Transportation. 

A look at the SCDOT webcam shows traffic is significantly backed up. Take an alternate route if possible. 

The accident happened at 3:16 p.m., according to  this point, no injuries are reported, according to the SC Highway Patrol. No injuries are reported at this time.

