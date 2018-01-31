Active Meth Lab Discovered Off of Two Notch Road in Richland County

Richland County deputies discovered an active meth lab Wednesday afternoon at a residence on Two Notch Road and Rivkin Blvd. (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - - Richland County deputies discovered an active meth lab Wednesday afternoon at a residence on Two Notch Road and Rivkin Blvd.

The deputies responded to the call around 1:30 p.m. and were still on scene at 3:30 p.m.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said three people have been detained in connection with the meth lab. Deputies also say the lab is posing no danger to the community at this time.

