Active Search Underway Following Officer Involved Shooting

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is activly searching for a man who they believe is armed and dangerous, following a police involved shooting. (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.)

Leesville, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County Sheriff's Deputies have joined the State Law Enforcement Division to search for a man following an officer involved shooting in Leesville.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff Department twitter, the incident happened around 4 in the afternoon on Devil's Backbone Rd.. A deputy was flagged down by a citizen who said their was a "suspicious person" in the area.

The deputy confronted that man, and they pulled their gun out on the deputy. The deputy shot at the man, who later ran in the nearby woods.

The LCSD does not know if that person was hit by the shot fired.

A reverse 911 call went out to neighboring homes in the area.

SLED agents were called in to assist in the officer involved shooting and the search.

The search is still ongoing. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

