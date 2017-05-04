Advanced Disposal Apologizes for Service Issues

Advanced Disposal working to fix service issues (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Trash not getting picked up for weeks in Lexington County has residents upset, now, the company is apologizing. Advanced Disposal representatives tell us they are already making improvements.

"It's not fun to have trash cans all over the neighborhood for days and not knowing when they're going to come"

When it came to the Advanced disposal trash pick up, West Columbia resident Travis Millaudon says it was a guessing game.

"You don't know whether to pull them in or leave them out," Millaudon said.

Millaudon says sometimes they came, and sometimes they didn't.

"You know, it's hit or miss with them," Millaudon said.

After hundreds of complaints, we are finally hearing from the company.

"We apologize for the service issues the residents experienced over the past few weeks, and we're committed to providing them with the consistent service they really deserve," said Mark Nighbor with Advanced Disposal.

Nighbor says the improvements have already started with added personnel.

"Additional drivers, trucks, supervisors, as well as what's needed to answer the phones," Nighbor said.

This company has had a history of issues in the county, though, and Lexington county is asking for the company's strategy to get this fixed.

"We're developing a plan that will be reviewed with the county officials for sustaining consistent performance," Nighbor said.

Residents say they appreciate the effort and have seen the improvements for themselves.

"I think they're trying and I'm happy with it," said West Columbia resident Charlotte Cody.

"On Friday, which is the normal pick up day, I think the last two weeks they were consistent with the dates that they were supposed to pick up," Millaudon said.

Nighbor says the company does understand their role in public health and asks that the community be patient with them as they continue to make changes to improve services.

© 2017 WLTX-TV