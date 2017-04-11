Advocates Call for More Organ Donors

A Columbia woman is calling for everyone to sign up to be an organ donor. (Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Advocates are encouraging everyone to sign up to be an organ donor.

More than 8,000 people die every year in need of an organ transplant and hundreds of people just in our state are waiting for their perfect match.

“It gave me a second chance on life and I am very very thankful to my donor,” organ recipient Andrea Hill explained.

Hill received a kidney about six years ago.

“I probably would not be able to work you know a full time job and doing the things that I do,” Hill said of her life without a transplant.

Over 1.8 million people in South Carolina alone are registered organ donors but it is still not enough to ensure that life-saving gift for those in need.

“The gift of life means so much to people that's waiting on an organ be it a kidney, or a heart, or the eye or even the tissue it means so much to the people that's waiting for it,” Hill said passionately.

She wants to meet the family of her donor, hoping they can see their loved one living on.

"It's a good feeling to know that he's still living through me and that I'm carrying him with me to make a positive impact on someone else's life to give them hope and to lift them up more so than anything else,” the organ recipient beamed.

Hill is calling on you to be a donor so that others can get another chance at life, just like she did.

Governor Henry McMaster will officially announce April as Donate Life Month in South Carolina Wednesday morning.

Of course, you can sign up to be an organ donor at your nearest DMV or online.

For more information, please visit: https://www.donatelifesc.org/

