Advocates Pushing For Statewide Anti-Tethering Law

Photo Courtesy: Saving the Chain Dogs (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It was Lobby Day at the State house Wednesday.

Many activists and supporters of certain bills came to talk to lawmakers about why their bill should be passed.

We talked to two women with the Humane Society who were there supporting an anti-dog-tethering ordinance.

The women said they are seeing too many dogs chained to trees and posts and dogs that are being neglected.

"Getting these 80-pound chains off of 40-pound dogs is a must. Some dogs are chained with these heavy chains around their neck. Some of them have no collars, some of them have wire for collars. A lot of them have embedded collars, and they're dragging these chains that takes two of us to pick up," said Robin Mitchell, of Saving the Chain Dogs, a charity rescue program.

They're hoping to get the word out about the inhumane treatment of dogs across the state.

The women say State Rep. Bill Taylor of Aiken County is sponsoring the bill.

"We need people to show up at these events and be a part, because when there are bodies there is movement. When there's just Facebook comments, there's nothing," said Chrissy Bowers.

Though certain types of tethering are currently legal in the state, advocates for the bill are hoping it will pass and tethering will become illegal throughout South Carolina.

"We need people to be their voice because the dogs can't speak. So be their voice. Speak up," said Mitchell.

To learn more about Saving the Chain Dogs charity rescue program, visit facebook.com/savingthechaindogs/.

