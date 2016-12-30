Agency Crafting New Accountability System for Public Schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina agency that oversees student testing hasn't officially recommended grading schools A through F on public report cards. But the suggestion has prompted a backlash from educators.
Opponents include district superintendents, the state Department of Education and teachers. They contend failing grades will label students and discourage companies from locating there.
The state's Education Oversight Committee is attempting to craft a single education accountability system to replace the dual, confusing state and federal systems.
A draft calls for each school to receive a single rating to sum up its performance. It makes no recommendation on what to call the ratings.
But the report says 17 states have an A through F grading system because it's widely understood by non-educators.
The agency is taking public comments through Jan. 5.
