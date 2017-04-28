Aiken County Considers Ban on Saggy Pants

(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images))

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Banning saggy pants is not a new idea in Aiken County, but some leaders think now is the right time make them a fashion trend of the past.

That's because neighboring Richmond County, Georgia, is considering a similar measure. Aiken County Councilman Andrew Siders told the Aiken County Standard the idea came to the forefront when Richmond County recently introduced its proposed ordinance. "I started receiving some phone calls and comments from people and I said, 'Well, we'll look at it,'" he said.

The Aiken County Attorney is drafting a proposed ordinance for council to consider. Unlike the Richmond County ordinance, which applies only to government buildings, a proposed ordinance for Aiken County would likely apply to any place you can be seen in public, according to WJBF NewsChannel 6 in Augusta.

In its first ten months of existence, Albany, Georgia's ban on saggy pants netted the city nearly $4,000 in fines, according to the Albany Herald. But for councilman Sider, it's not a matter of revenue, but of decency. “It’s a shame that we have to have an ordinance for something like this, that’s a common decency issue, but unfortunately we have to do it.” Siders told WJBF.

WJBF also reports that the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is on board with the proposed regulation because stopping violators could give deputies a chance to ensure they don’t have any other outstanding warrants.

That is a troubling notion for some. Aiken resident Brandon Upson told the Aiken Standard that many he has spoken with feel such an ordinance could strengthen the so-called school to prison pipeline, an issue State Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken, has been working to combat. Upson said gender and racial profiling could also be a problem.

"I'm sure there is going to be passionate arguments on both sides," Siders said to the Aiken Standard. "I don't think anybody can argue that it's indecent, but where it (an ordinance) goes, we just don't know."

The issue is expected to be on the agenda when Aiken County Council meets again next Tuesday.

