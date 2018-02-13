Airport High Assistant Principal Out; Principal Remains on Administrative Leave

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler is no longer employed with at the school, and the school's principal remains on administrative leave.

The move came just hours after the Lexington School District Two Board met last night and accepted the district's recommendation to terminate an assistant principal in the district. The district did not say who was being terminated.

On Monday, the district confirmed to News19 that both Principal Brad Coleman and Diimler had been placed on administrative leave.

"I can't provide additional information at this time on specific personnel matters," said district spokesperson Dawn Kujawa. "But I can tell you that, whenever a certified employee is placed on administrative leave, that leave generally is paid, as required by state law."

Hours later, the Lexington School District Two Board met, and accepted the district's recommendation to terminate 'an assistant principal in the district.' However, Lexington Two did not reveal who that person was, so it was unclear if that case was connected to the earlier announcement related to Airport High School.

Coleman is being paid while on leave, Kujawa said.





