'Unprofessional Relationship with Student' Claim Led to Firing of Assistant Principal, District Says

CAYCE, SC (WLTX) - Lexington School District Two officials say they fired an assistant principal at Airport High School after there was a claim that she had an 'unprofessional relationship' with a student.

The district confirmed late Tuesday Dawn Diimmler was let go by the school district in the wake of allegations first brought to their attention last month.

"Ms. Diimmler was terminated following the district’s investigation into allegations that she might be involved in an unprofessional relationship with a student," the district said. "During that investigation, the district became aware of facts indicating the possibility of criminal activity. In response, the district notified law enforcement that same day, January 30, 2018, of those facts and has continued to cooperate with law enforcement during its investigation."

"As always, the safety and security of our students is the district’s paramount concern."

Diimmler had worked for the district since 2012.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety confirmed it's investigating an allegation of misconduct there.

The department, however, did not identify the employee that the allegations were made against. "This investigation is active and releasing further details at this time may jeopardize the integrity of the investigation," the agency said in a statement.

Airport High's principal, Brad Coleman, is on paid administrative leave. It's not clear how long he's been on that status.

"I can't provide additional information at this time on specific personnel matters," said district spokesperson Dawn Kujawa. "But I can tell you that, whenever a certified employee is placed on administrative leave, that leave generally is paid, as required by state law."

Police and the school district have given no indication that he is under any kind of investigation whatsoever.





