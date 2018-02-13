'Alleged Misconduct' by Airport High Employee Under Investigation

(Photo: WLTX)

CAYCE, SC (WLTX) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety says it's investigating an allegation of misconduct by an employee of Airport High School.

The police agency says Lexington School District Two notified them of the potential problem, and officers are looking into the situation.

The department will not identify at this time the employee that the allegations were made against. "This investigation is active and releasing further details at this time may jeopardize the integrity of the investigation," the agency said in a statement.

The news comes on the same day that the district confirmed that Airport assistant principal Dawn Diimmler is no longer employed with at the school.

On Monday night, the Lexington Two School Board accepted the district's recommendation to terminate an assistant principal in the district. The district did not say which assistant principal was being fired.

The school's principal, Brad Coleman, is on paid administrative leave. It's not clear how long he's been on that status.

"I can't provide additional information at this time on specific personnel matters," said district spokesperson Dawn Kujawa. "But I can tell you that, whenever a certified employee is placed on administrative leave, that leave generally is paid, as required by state law."





