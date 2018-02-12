Airport High Principal, Assistant Principal Placed on Leave

Brad Coleman (Photo: Lexington School District Two)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The principal and assistant principal at Airport High School have been placed on administrative leave.

News19 contacted the district, who confirmed Monday the status of Principal Brad Coleman and Assistant Principal Dawn Diimler.

The district could not reveal why the two had been placed on leave.

"I can't provide additional information at this time on specific personnel matters," said district spokesperson Dawn Kujawa. "But I can tell you that, whenever a certified employee is placed on administrative leave, that leave generally is paid, as required by state law."

© 2018 WLTX-TV