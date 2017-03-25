WLTX
A'ja Wilson Credits Her Dad For Perfect Free Throw Performance

A'ja Wilson talks about her team's 100-58 win over the Bobcats in the Sweet 16. Wilson had 24pts and was a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line.

Stockton, CA (WLTX) -- A'ja Wlson had 24 points on 7-of-9 shooting to help lead the Gamecocks to a 100-58 win over Quinnipiac in the sweet 16. The junior from Hopkins knew it was key to get out to a quick start, which USC did by blitzing the Bobcats 16-0 to start the game. 

The Gamecocks were also 18-19 from the free throw line, Wilson was a perfect 10-10. The Heathwood Hall product credits her dad for teaching her the importance of free throws. "My dad was always kind of tell me, you've got to focus, that's free points, no one is guarding you, no one is touching you, those should be the easiest things."

Wilson and and the Gamecocks will play the either Florida State or Oregon State Monday Night for the right to advance to the Final Four in Dallas. 

 

