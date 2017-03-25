A'ja Wilson Credits Her Dad For Perfect Free Throw Performance

Mar 25, 2017; Stockton, CA, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward A'ja Wilson in the first period of semifinals of the Stockton Regional of the women's 2017 NCAA Tournament at Stockton Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John Hefti, John Hefti)

Stockton, CA (WLTX) -- A'ja Wlson had 24 points on 7-of-9 shooting to help lead the Gamecocks to a 100-58 win over Quinnipiac in the sweet 16. The junior from Hopkins knew it was key to get out to a quick start, which USC did by blitzing the Bobcats 16-0 to start the game.

The Gamecocks were also 18-19 from the free throw line, Wilson was a perfect 10-10. The Heathwood Hall product credits her dad for teaching her the importance of free throws. "My dad was always kind of tell me, you've got to focus, that's free points, no one is guarding you, no one is touching you, those should be the easiest things."

Wilson and and the Gamecocks will play the either Florida State or Oregon State Monday Night for the right to advance to the Final Four in Dallas.

