'All Clear' at SC State University After Shooting Near Campus

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - An all clear has been given at South Carolina State University after the campus was briefly on lockdown following a shooting near the school Tuesday afternoon.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department say around 2:45 p.m., they got a call that a man was taken to the hospital by a friend for a gunshot wound.

The victim was hit by at least one bullet. His exact condition is unknown.

Detectives say the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Buckley Street, which is adjacent to the campus.

The school first confirmed in a text message to students what happened, telling them there was a lockdown and that students should shelter in place. They also said that the shooter left the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

The message also said there is a shelter in place. However, just before 4:30 p.m., that alert was lifted, and normal activities were allowed to resume.

The university says students are safe.

Deputies say they are following several leads in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

