Columbia, SC (WLTX) Some seniors at Allen University say they were notified this week that they owe the University money and if it's not paid they will not graduate.

News 19 got calls into our newsroom from three different people representing Allen University students. So we set out to see what this was all about.

Christie Baldwin who's daughter goes to Allen received a bill totaling $33,000 on April 19 th. She says this is the first bill she has ever gotten and when she called the financial aid office to discuss it, the person she was talking to hung up on her. I talked to Baldwin on the phone. She tells News 19, "I have two other daughters in college and they can't register owing a balance so I'm trying to see where did Allen get the concept that even though the see she doesn't have the money for this semester lets just keep allowing her to take the classes and just keep adding it up but yet you know there was financial aid, there was grants there were loans, so I don;'t understand the concept. I've never seen a school pay for their won classes and expect a broke college student, a full time student to be able to pay you two weeks before they graduate $30,000 if they werent' able to pay you each semester this so called balance that they say that you have."

Her daughter, Alexis Bellamy, said, as of Wednesday, that bill is $25,000 dollars because of some financial aid she received.

She says she received notice back in August that she owed the $33,000 from previous years, but was allowed to register and was told multiple times by the financial aid office, if she paid her senior fees, she could graduate.

But she says its a new rule that is preventing that now. She says, "If they implemented the rule, I think it should have been implemented at the beginning of the year. We shouldn't be blindsided that you should pay for graduation and stay on top of your classes but you still cant walk."

Another student received a bill of more than $2,000 even though that person received a refund from their financial aid at the beginning of the semester.

News 19 received a copy of that bill. And Gene Morris says he keeps up with his financial situation and his new bill was a surprise. He's also supposed to graduate in two weeks. But just found out he has a bill from a previous semester. News 19 asked, "So you are saying that $3,000 is left over from a previous registration? Did they show that to you at this semesters registration?" He repied, "No."

We called and then emailed the University media contact who forwarded the information to the president, Dr. Ernest McNealey, We then called his office, and was referred back to the media contact.

In an email we were told the following:

"1. Federal law (FERPA) precludes the Institution discussing student

records with anyone (including parents) unless given written

permission to do so.

2. All fees are due and payable at registration. Students receive bills/

account balances at every registration.

3. Any student who wishes to have their particular situation shared with

WLTX 19 can send a request to the Office of Enrollment Management

and the institution will do so."

News 19 still has questions that were not answered Wednesday. Students told us that a new rule was just put into effect, that if they had outstanding bills, they could not graduate, when in the past, students were still allowed to graduate. We emailed our contacts at the school and are waiting to hear back about when this new rule was implemented.

