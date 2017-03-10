Allergies Continue To Be A Problem In The Midlands

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Although we had a quick blast of showers and thunderstorms earlier this Friday morning, they will not damper the pollen issues in The Midlands.

With not a lot of rainfall from this morning, dry ground conditions to continue and latter today very windy conditions, pollen counts will stay high. Pollen counts from a range of 0 to 12 will stay from 10 to 11 the next three days.

Relief comes to South Carolina by Monday as lots of continuous rainfall is expected throughout the day on Sunday. This will drop the pollen count for Monday to less than 5.

