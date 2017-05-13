Alligator Goes for Morning Walk Near Timmerman Trail

Alligator spotted near walking trail in Cayce. (Photo: Cayce Department of Public Safety)

CAYCE, SC - (WLTX) An area near Timmerman Trail is blocked after a four-legged reptile was spotted there Saturday morning.

Officers from the Cayce Department of Public Safety have blocked off the area near the bridge by SCANA and the walking trail out of precaution.

They say the area will remain closed until further notice.

According to SCIWAY's scgreatoutdoors.com, it is possible to see snakes, alligators and other wildlife in that area.





Caution: Cayce DPS are blocking off an area near the bridge by SCANA & Timmerman Trail because of a large alligator pic.twitter.com/cggWx19SaO — City of Cayce (@CityofCayce) May 13, 2017

