Alligator Goes for Morning Walk Near Timmerman Trail

CAYCE, SC - (WLTX) An area near Timmerman Trail is blocked after a four-legged reptile was spotted there Saturday morning.
Officers from the Cayce Department of Public Safety have blocked off the area near the bridge by SCANA and the walking trail out of precaution.
They say the area will remain closed until further notice.
According to SCIWAY's scgreatoutdoors.com, it is possible to see snakes, alligators and other wildlife in that area.
