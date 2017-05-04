Amber Alert For Missing NC Teen Reactivated

Cassidy Bottoms

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WCNC)– An Amber Alert has been reactivated for a missing 15-year-old Forsyth County teenager.



Investigators are searching for Cassidy Ann Bottoms who could be in Sanford, N.C. with suspect Joffey Cutler.



Investigators canceled the Amber Alert briefly Wednesday afternoon after one of the suspects, Deshawn Townes, 24, turned himself into police in Sanford.

The Amber Alert was first issued around 2:00 a.m. for Bottoms, who was last seen on Old Hollow Road in Winston-Salem.



Police are looking for a Silver 2010 Nissan Altima with NC license tag number BBP-4246.



Joffey Lee Cutler is 5 feet 8 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt.



No charges have been filed against Townes at this time. Investigators said they’re still trying to find out if Bottoms voluntarily left or was forced.



If you have any more information call the Forsyth County Sheriff`s Office at (336) 727-2112. You can also call 911 or *HP.

