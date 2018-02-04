Amtrak Releases Phone Number for Passenger Information

(Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Amtrak has released a number for people who think they have family members who were aboard an Amtrak train that derailed early Sunday in Lexington County.

The collision happened at 2:35 a.m., near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road, according to Amtrak. Two people are dead, and over 70 were injured.

Amtrak says people with questions about passengers should call 1-800-523-9101.

FULL COVERAGE: Amtrak Train Derails in Pine Ridge, South Carolina

"Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came in contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 am in Cayce, South Carolina," a statement from Amtrak said. "The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars."

Emergency officials say a shelter has been set up at Pine Ridge Middle school for passengers. The Red Cross is on the scene.

Local hospitals and law enforcement say most of the injuries appear to be minor.

The Lexington Sheriff's office tweeted a picture of people being served breakfast from local restaurants at the shelter.

#AmtrakCrash passengers remain at the Pine Ridge Middle School @RedCrossSC reception site. @LizardsThicket has provided food and @WaffleHouse has provided coffee for those here. Passenger related questions? Call the @Amtrak Info Line at 1-800-523-9101. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/6C3PTEWUIx — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 4, 2018

© 2018 WLTX-TV