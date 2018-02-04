Amtrak Train was on the Wrong Track Before Crash, Governor Says

Governor Henry McMaster (brown jacket) stands with Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. (Photo: Trey Walker)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says an Amtrak, train was on the wrong track moments before it struck a freight train, a collision that left two dead and over 100 injured.

McMaster said the crash happened east of Columbia around 2:45 Sunday morning. McMaster says a CSX train was on the track when an Amtrak train heading from New England heading to Florida collided. McMaster says the Amtrak train was on the wrong track which caused the collision.

He stated the coroner has confirmed two Amtrak personal have died.

DRONE VIDEO: Aerial footage shows area of Amtrak Train Crash in SC

Officials also confirmed about 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel did leak from the trains. DHEC has been called out to assist with clean up.

Several emergency agencies are on scene including SCEMD, Lexington County Sheriff, FBI and the American Red Cross.

So far, 116 people have been taken to local hospitals. Friends or family who may be concerned are asked to call 800-523-9101 to get information about people involved.

Right now, Pine Ridge middle school has been set up as a staging area to provide food and support to passengers. At last check, about 35 passengers were there at the school.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Governor McMaster is asking people to avoid the area as the investigation and clean up continues. He is also asking the public to keep victims in their prayers.

