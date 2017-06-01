Anderson Deputy Dies in Training Exercise

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family fears deputy cover-up after beating
-
Man Charged with Killing Brother, Setting Fire
-
New Location for Lexington Landfill
-
ACLU Says Lexington Jail is Debtors Prison
-
Fire forces 2 People From Home
-
9 Girls, 2 Boys Arrested After Fight at School
-
Newberry Police Shoot Suspect Who Shot at Them
-
Viral selfie has a heart-felt mission
-
Foul Play Suspected in Fatal House Fire
-
Residents Face Possible Tax Hike for EMS
More Stories
-
Man Lured Girl from School, Sexually Assaulted Her,…Jun. 1, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
-
SC Police Chief, Captain accused of break-in of…Jun. 1, 2017, 7:11 p.m.
-
Anderson County Deputy Dies After Boating AccidentJun. 1, 2017, 3:22 p.m.